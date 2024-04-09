TRIBUTES have been paid to former Millwall player Dave Mehmet after his death at the age of 63.

Mehmet was a skilful midfielder for the Lions and made 153 appearances for the club.

He played at The Den over two spells between 1977 and 1981 before rejoining from 1986 to 1988.

Mehmet also played for Gillingham and Charlton Athletic before playing for several clubs in non-league football.

He would then go on to coaching career and manage Fisher Athletic.

In a statement, Millwall said: “A skilful and intelligent midfield performer who graduated through Millwall’s youth system, Dave was a member of the exciting youth team which saw Millwall earn success by winning the FA Youth Cup for the first time in 1979.

“Everyone at Millwall Football Club would like to extend their condolences to Dave’s family and friends at this very sad time.”

Millwall will wear black armbands against Leicester City tonight as a mark of respect.