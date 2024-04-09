By Sport Reporter

Surrey assistant coach Azhar Mahmood will leave the club with immediate effect to join the Pakistan national side. Initially, Mahmood will be Interim Head Coach for the upcoming IT20 series against New Zealand.

Mahmood joined Surrey in 2022 and has played an important role in the development of the bowling unit at the club. In that time Surrey have won back-to-back County Championship titles, with the varied skillset of the bowlers helping to deliver that success.

Bowlers like Jamie Overton and Gus Atkinson have gone on to win their first England honours in that time as well as seeing young players like Tom Lawes develop under the guidance of Mahmood.

The former all-rounder has a long connection with Surrey, having played for the Three Feathers in two stints in the mid-2000s and 2010s. Mahmood was previously Assistant Coach for Pakistan from 2016-2019 as well working in the Pakistan Super League and for the Oval Invincibles in The Hundred.

Alec Stewart, Director of Cricket at Surrey CCC, said: “This is a great opportunity for Azhar to work for his country and whilst we are very sorry to see him leave, we understand and respect the decision he has made. Azhar has had a big impact on the players in this team and we will continue to see the players benefit from the support he has given them.

“He will be greatly missed but he goes with the best wishes of everyone at the club.”

Azhar Mahmood said: “Surrey has long been a second home for me and for my family and so it was a difficult decision to take but the opportunity to work for my country again was too good to turn down. I am excited to start this new challenge in my career and can’t wait to get started with the team.

“I would like to thank Alec Stewart and [head coach] Gareth [Batty] for their understanding when the opportunity came about and their support during my time with the club. I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved in the last two and a half years and will always remain a Surrey fan.”

The club is not looking to replace Mahmood at this point in time.