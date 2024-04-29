A Camberwell eBay seller who flogged hazardous skin-lightening products has received a suspended prison sentence.

Mr Musiliu Olatunji Badejo sold cosmetics worth £340,000 to UK customers even though they contained illegal levels of banned chemicals.

The products, like ‘Pure White Dark Spot Corrector Serum’, contained high levels of hydroquinone – which increase the risk of skin cancer, kidney and liver damage.

Badejo admitted he wasn’t conducting the necessary checks on products

The 56-year-old received a six-week prison sentence suspended for fifteen months, following a Southwark Council Trading Standards investigation.

The family man was also ordered to pay fines and costs totalling £4,750.

The judge said the offences were serious but took Badejo’s early guilty plea and previous good character into account.

Badejo imported the products from Ghana, Nigeria and Thailand and sold them via several eBay accounts.

Southwark Trading Standards made seven test purchases. Analysis showed five items contained either hydroquinone or corticosteroids, which are prohibited in cosmetic products.

‘Pure White Dark Spot Corrector Serum’ contained both but did not list them as ingredients.

The serum contained 10 percent hydroquinone – five times the limit that was allowed in cosmetics before a complete European ban in 2001 and an American ban in 2020.

When Trading Standards searched his home in October 2022, they seized 1,700 cosmetic products.

eBay suspended two accounts and would later suspend two more.

Anyone importing cosmetics into the UK to sell must carry out a safety assessment and keep detailed records of the products.

During an interview under caution, Badejo admitted he had not carried out any of the checks as he was not aware of the requirements.

Councillor Natasha Ennin, Cabinet Member for Community Safety at Southwark Council, said: “The sale of illegal and dangerous skin lighteners is abhorrent. Southwark Council is committed to keep people safe and our trading standards team is one of the most proactive in the country in tackling this toxic trade.

“We will not hesitate to take action against irresponsible traders who put profit over the health of their customers.

“People cannot hide away selling illegal goods from home online. I hope this court outcome serves as a deterrent to others who think they can import cosmetics without any regard to the vital safety laws that protect people from harm.”

To report the sale of illegal cosmetics use the London Trading Standards report consumer crime tool www.londontradingstandards.org.uk/report-consumer-crime/