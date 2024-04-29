NEIL Harris is looking forward to moulding Kevin Nisbet into a Millwall striker after his injury-hit debut campaign.

The Scottish striker signed from Hibernian last summer and had a hit-and-miss first half of the season where he scored five goals before falling victim to a hamstring injury at the end of January.

Saturday’s 1-0 win over Plymouth Argyle saw the 27-year-old manage 22 minutes on the pitch as he replaced Tom Bradshaw, who has also seen the back end of his season disrupted with injury.

Nisbet has shown sharp finishing and flashes of potential in his first year in the Championship but he has yet to sweep The Den off its feet.

Harris is keen to change that and get the forward firing.

Asked about Nisbet’s match fitness after the Plymouth game, the Lions head coach said: “He’s got a long way to go. He’s only done 20 minutes [against Plymouth], did 45 in the development team on Tuesday [against Barnsley’s under-21s]. Nissy’s nowhere near [full] fitness. He needs to get himself fitter and sharper and healthier, that’s my demand.

“If you’re going to be a Millwall number nine, you need to be able to run like Tom Bradshaw does. I’m going to help him, encourage him, I look forward to working with him over the course of the next 12 months as well.

“He’s coming back from a long-term injury so we need to get him fitter over the course of the summer. He’ll have a programme to do and the challenge for him when he comes back at the end of June is the same as the other players: get on that start line and make sure you’re worthy of being a Millwall striker next year.”