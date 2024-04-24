MILLWALL’s Under-21s have claimed the Professional Development League title for a second year running.

The young Lions drew 3-3 with Barnsley yesterday afternoon before title rivals Queens Park Rangers lost at home against Birmingham City.

First-team stars Tom Bradshaw and Kevin Nisbet were among the goal scorers as they look to build up match fitness after recent injuries. Young striker Tom Leahy struck the other goal at The Den.

The combination of results means Millwall moved nine points clear of QPR and can now not be caught at the top of the division.

Kevin Nugent’s side will be looking to do the double just like last year by winning the PDL play-offs. It is not yet clear who they will play in the semi-finals.

Two matches remain of their regular season with an away game at Peterborough on April 30 and a home game against Wigan Athletic on May 3 to come.

Paul Robinson, who assists Nugent in running the under-21s, tweeted last night: “What group of young men. Pleasure to work with everyday.”

The championship win continues the strong end-of-season form for Millwall’s youth sides with the under-18s winning the League Cup last week following their 4-3 defeat to Leeds United in the FA Youth Cup semi-final earlier this month.