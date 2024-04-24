NEIL Harris said he will not be using the final two games of the season to “experiment” – but he is open to making changes.

Victory at Sunderland on Saturday has left the Lions mathematically assured of their place in the Championship next season following weeks of scrapping for results to avoid relegation.

Points are now no longer the grand prize they used to be for Millwall although they can still make up places in the table. Much attention will now turn to plans for next season.

Asked if he will use the last two games against Plymouth Argyle and Swansea City to experiment with his team, Harris said: “Experiment is not the word I would use. We can certainly play with a little more air of comfort and freedom.

“I said after the match that we’re not ripping up the game plan and starting again because we’re safe. I’ve got due care and attention to the players, to the fanbase and to the football club to make sure we’re competitive in both games.

“Yes there might be an opportunity for me to change a couple of things or impact different players off the bench because I need to be clear on players going into next season and I certainly have one eye on next season.

“Plymouth are going to come and they need to get a positive result. We’ve achieved our goal over a short period and I want the players to express themselves, play with passion and pride and play with freedom without the pressure of having to win a game of football. The only pressure comes that you’re playing for Millwall Football Club, you’re playing at The Den, and there’s an expectation to have the right application, attitude and character. And that’s not going to change this weekend.”