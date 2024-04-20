DUNCAN Watmore struck against his former club Sunderland to mathematically secure Millwall’s place in the Championship next season.

The attacker scored just minutes after coming off the bench as he found the net in an otherwise poor game of football.

Neil Harris won’t care – his remit was to keep Millwall up from a tenuous position when he arrived in February and that is what he has now managed.

It is three wins in a row for the Lions for the first time since New Year’s Day, their first victory over Sunderland since 2004 their first win away at the Black Cats since 2003.

They can now head into the final two games of the season – home against Plymouth Argyle and away at Swansea City – with less pressure on their shoulders after an unpredictable and topsy-turvy season.

As good as the result is, it is not a match that will live long in the memory. A week on from Millwall’s belting win over Cardiff that left The Den buzzing with life, the opening 45 minutes at the Stadium of Light threatened to send fans off to sleep.

The hosts showed the greater intent with Timothee Pembele almost dribbling in the box after three minutes before he was halted by Japhet Tanganga.

Former Millwall loanee Daniel Ballard had the best chance of the half when he headed over from inside the six-yard box.

At the other end, the Lions’ only sniff at goal before half-time came when Ryan Longman crossed a dangerous, low ball towards the near post but Ballard made an abrasive, sliding challenge on Michael Obafemi to put an end to the move.

The in-form Burnley loanee was also booked for taking out Luke O’Nien while Jack Clarke saw yellow for impeding Matija Sarkic. The winger was perhaps lucky not to see red before the end of the half when he went in late on George Saville after his booking.

That was that for a sleepy, low-quality first half in the north-east that could not have been more different from the watchable 1-1 draw between these two in December.

Even Jack Clarke and Ryan Leonard, who spent that match entertaining The Den with an excellent duel, were largely staying separate until the Lions defender fouled the winger just before the hour mark.

Not long after that moment, Millwall responded to Sunderland’s double change with two switches of their own as Tom Bradshaw came on for Obafemi while Black Cats fans applauded both of their former players as Watmore replaced George Honeyman.

Sunderland’s substitutes linked up quickly as Abdoullah Bah put a ball in for Adil Aouchiche whose effort from 12 yards out was blocked by Leonard in the first chance of the second half.

But ultimately it was one of the Millwall subs who made the difference. Saville released Longman down the left, he put another impressive cross towards the near post and there was Watmore to power home at the near post after 71 minutes. He had come on just five minutes earlier.

It is the 30-year-old’s third goal in four games and the fourth goal involvement for Longman in his last five appearances.

Watmore tore his shirt off after scoring late against Cardiff last week but led more muted celebrations this time around against his former side.

Sunderland would not have a serious chance to equalise and Millwall deserve credit for their strong defensive display throughout.

The only notable moment before the end came when Zian Flemming clashed with Ballard and both players were booked.

–

Sunderland: 3-4-3: Patterson; Alese, Ballard, O’Nien (c); Pembele, Ekwah, Bellingham, Styles; Rigg, Dack, Clarke.

Millwall: 4-4-1-1: Sarkic; Leonard, Tanganga, Cooper (c), McNamara; Longman, De Norre, Saville, Honeyman; Flemming; Obafemi.

Referee: Anthony Backhouse

Attendance: 40,743 (691)