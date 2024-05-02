A rock band made up of Russian Millwall supporters has released a new album featuring Southwark News on the cover.

This paper ran a viral story about the fans a week after the war in Ukraine began – where the Russian Lions called for peace.

After watching the club secure Championship safety from Moscow’s Churchill Pub, the band has released its new album ‘Behind the Wall’ – using our April front page as the artwork.

When the band, named Max & The Jellied Eels, spoke last year, they revealed what life was like in Russia.

Supporters’ club founder Maxim Prokhorenko, who fell in love with Millwall after meeting Bermondsey boys while building a factory in Russia, said: “We can do it, we are still supporting Millwall, and we were supporting the England team at the last World Cup. No problems with it.”

The band’s frontman added: “Of course, we are not walking with the Union Jack at the Red Square. Many people in Russia, the same as in UK, do not support the political course of the opponent, but my strong opinion is that football must be above the political situation. We just support a football team, and we’ll keep doing it for sure.”

Maxim said: “I never thought that Russia will be in war with Ukraine. Same as none of you can imagine that England will be in war with Scotland nowadays, for example. It’s like a bad dream. I wish to wake up, but can’t.”

The band previously released a rock cover of club anthem ‘Let ‘em Come’.

The new album has been dedicated to late Millwall Chairman John Berylson, who died in July last year.

It has a parental advisory sticker and a sneak peek at some lyrics on the back.

Copies were sold at the Millwall Supporters’ Club Shop at the Den before Millwall vs Plymouth on Saturday, April 27, with all proceeds going to charity.

Keep an eye out for the album on the Russian Millwall Supporters’ Club website at www.redbubble.com/people/msc-russia/shop.