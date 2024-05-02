From free film festivals to a Eurovision party – here are some things to do over the early May Bank Holiday this weekend (4 May-6 May).

Jazz concert

Head down to this Southwark pub for an afternoon of jazz this Sunday.

Since 2018, the Unity Music Arts Team has offered free concerts in Bermondsey Square. But one of their musicians, Christian Vaughn is ‘critically ill’ in hospital so they are dedicating an event to him.

A well-respected musician in the London area, he studied at The Royal Academy of Music and taught music at the London College of Contemporary Music.

This gig will be a jazz and jam-style session featuring many of Christian’s longstanding musician friends, students and graduates.

It will be a free entry event with donations being taken to support him and his family.

If you can’t make the event but still want to donate to the cause click here.

Where? The UJ, Union Street, Southwark SE1 0LR

When? Sunday 5 May, 3pm-6pm

Admission: Free

Greenwich Summer Artisan Market

A seasonal market in the grounds of the Old Royal Naval College starts this weekend.

It’s the first of the summer market that will run every weekend from 4 May to the end of August.

Grab some unique handmade items and contemporary crafts from 40 skilled artisans.

Where? The Old Royal Naval College, Cutty Sark Gardens Greenwich, SE10 9LW

When? Saturday 4 May – 26 August

Follow a scandal in Borough

See a play about an American professor who gets cancelled.

All hell breaks loose when Charles Nichols, who works at Harvard, invites a contentious white nationalist to his annual conference.

Written by Paul Grellong, Power of Sail is described as a moral thriller that investigates the thin line between hate and freedom of speech.

Dominic Dromgoole directs Julian Ovenden, Tanya Franks, Giles Terera, Michael Benz, Katie Bernstein, Georgia Landers & Paul Rider.

Where? Menier Chocolate Factory, 53 Southwark St, SE1 1RU

When? Until 12 May Admission: £47.50-£55 Click here for tickets.

Free film festivals

New Cross and Deptford

There will be a varied bill with old school classics, indie flicks, shorts and local documentaries, including family-friendly films like ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’ and ‘Bugsy Malone’, newer releases like ‘Rye Lane’ and ‘Wonka’, hard-hitting foreign films like ‘No’ and ‘Smile Orange’, plus docs like ‘Grace Jones: Bloodlight & Bambi’.

Look out for discos, DJ nights and talks after many of the screenings. See the programme here.

Where? Venues across New Cross and Deptford

When? Until Saturday 4 May

Herne Hill

Meanwhile, the Herne Hill Free Film Festival begins with a screening of the documentary Scala!!! on Thursday, and continues throughout May with 10 feature films, two short film nights, and a 48-Hour Film Challenge. Where: Venues around Herne Hill When: Thursday 2 – Friday 24 May Admission: Free

See the world’s best press photographs

Top photographers will display their spellbinding photos of war, disasters and climate change at an exhibition in Borough.

The World Press Photo Exhibition is being hosted at Borough Yards from Friday, May 3 until Monday, May 27.

Heart-wrenching images of a devastated Gaza, the aftermath of the October 7 attacks, and blackened forests following Canada’s wildfires all feature.

This year’s winner was Mohammed Salem whose photo of a Palestinian woman cradling the body of her five-year-old niece Saly, grabbed the world’s attention. See the winning and shortlisted images from over 60,000 submitted, each one telling a story, at Borough Yards.

Where: Borough Yards, Clink St, SE1 9AD

When: Friday 3- Monday 27 May

Admission: £10

Click here for tickets.

See community theatre at Peckham Fringe A festival of comedy, writing and music is coming to Peckham for a thrilling third year this summer. Peckham Fringe will mainly take place at Theatre Peckham from May till June, with extra shows at Camberwell’s Golden Goose pub. There will be laughs from disabled comedian ‘Variety D’, a production that won a VAULT Festival award and immersive poetry from Two Brown Owls. The Windrush Warriors, to be showcased in late May, will be a dramatic comedy about the Windrush Scandal. Audiences can also saddle up for a wild cowboy clown romp in BANGTAIL which tells the story of a man in search of his manhood, being performed on May 31 and June 1. These are just some of the many shows audiences can enjoy with the full line-up available online.

EuroSmash Festival, Woolwich

One day, two stages, a whole host of Europop favourites.

The EuroSmash Festival is a warm-up act for this year’s Eurovision – a day of fan favourites and cult classics from across the continent.

Irish duo Jedward, the Norwegian 1997 Eurovision winner and a RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant who impersonates Geri Halliwell, are just a few of the acts performing.

If that doesn’t sound entertaining enough, the programme also features comedy, games, food stalls and merchandise pop-ups.

Where: The Fireworks Factory, 11 No 1 St, Royal Arsenal, SE18 6HD

When: Saturday 4 May, 1:30pm-10:30pm

Admission: £49.50

Click here for tickets.

Be transported to South Korea’s capital

Get to know Seoul without leaving London in this immersive exhibition.

Delight might only be in Borough, but you’ll feel thousands of miles away at this experience. Immerse yourself in twelve unique zones with over 25 stunning media installations as you see the Korean city come to life.

Where: Borough Yards 219-221, Clink St, SE1 9AD

When: Throughout May

Admission: £9-£14.90 (check times and dates)