RYAN Leonard said it was “very humbling” to receive the player of the year award after overcoming two injury-hit seasons.

The 31-year-old has taken up different positions in Millwall’s line-up under three different managers this season and has often excelled whatever the challenge.

Leonard took home the player of the year award after the final home game of the season against Plymouth Argyle last week and was honoured again on Tuesday night when the Lions held their awards dinner.

Having won the equivalent accolade three times at former club Southend United, Leonard said he appreciated Millwall supporters handing him the prize for the first time at The Den.

He told NewsAtDen: “It’s nice to get recognised by the fans, the young fans and the lads in the changing room. It means a lot and I appreciate it.

“I feel like I’ve had a good season so I was kind of thinking that I might have an opportunity. But it was a nice surprise and it was a nice day in all on Saturday: getting the win, scoring a late goal, everyone doing the lap of honour with their families and getting to win a few awards in front of the fans.

“It’s my first one at Millwall. I won it three times at Southend which was obviously nice. But to do it for my first time at the club – and I’ve been here for five or six years now – means a lot and was very humbling.

“The fans are the ones that have travelled up and down the country and come to home and away games week in, week out and spend their own money. So for them to then vote me their player of the year means a hell of a lot.”

This season represents an important one in Leonard’s Lions career. While he has long been rated highly by fans, injuries have too regularly truncated his time on the pitch.

The 36 appearances he has managed this year is the most since his debut season at the club in the 2018-19 season.

The defender said: “On a personal note, I’m proud of the fact that I’ve come from a stage when I was really low the last couple of years footballing-wise as I was struggling with injuries.

“I’ve proved to myself that I can come back from that and work on myself on and off the pitch.”

Leonard has started every game under Neil Harris from right-back, having spent much of the season on the right of a back three under former head coaches Gary Rowett and Joe Edwards.

Harris was very complimentary of Leonard’s abilities, branding him the “best right-back in the Championship” that he had seen since his return to Millwall in February.

Asked about his head coach’s comments, Leonard said: “I did see that and it’s nice for him to say that. He’s a man who knows football and watches a lot of it. He understands the game and for him to say that means a lot for me.

“It’s something I take on board and I just try and work hard and continue the progress I’m making. But for him to come out and say that in the media is something I really appreciated.”

Despite his awards and plaudits, Millwall’s player of the season is still looking to become better.

He said: “I think I can still try and improve in certain areas. On a personal note it wasn’t a perfect season and there are things I’m going to look at over the course of the summer and try to build on things I did well this year.

“There’s still room for improvement as with everyone and there’s things I want to take on board for next year.”

For now though Leonard can get ready for some time off after Millwall’s final match of the season at Swansea City on Saturday.

He said he is looking forward to disconnecting from the game.

“I’ll have probably two weeks where I’ll probably just shut off and I’ll just enjoy time with my family and my kids. Go on holiday, have a little chill time and then crack back on into the routine of getting fit again, getting ready for next season, getting ready for pre-season.

“But I’m looking forward to a couple of weeks with my family and kids where I can just be me rather than the football side of it. But after that it will be all systems go and getting ready for that first day of pre-season that everyone dreads.”