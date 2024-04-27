NEIL Harris branded Ryan Leonard as the best right-back he had seen in the Championship since his return to the league.

The 31-year-old has been one of the star players since the head coach returned to The Den in February and has operated with quality from right-back.

In truth, Leonard has hardly put a foot wrong for much of the season and was awarded the supporters’ player of the season award during the post-match celebrations of Millwall’s 1-0 win over Plymouth Argyle.

Leonard, who used to mainly play in midfield, has made 36 appearances in all competitions and has started in all 12 games Harris has managed.

Discussing Jake Cooper’s goal after the game, Lions boss Harris said: “Who puts the ball in? Ryan Leonard – our player of the year. If anyone wanted to know why Ryan Leonard got player of the year, you saw it in 90 minutes.

“He sets the goal up and the timing of his recovery runs, tackles and one-v-one defending was… for me, he’s been the best right-back in the Championship from what I’ve seen since I got here. Phenomenal achievement by him. Really impressed.”

Apart from the assist, Leonard’s key contribution to the game was an outstanding recovery tackle to deny Morgan Whittaker who was charging through on goal in the second half.

Whittaker has scored 19 goals in the Championship this season and has been linked with moves away from Plymouth, including to the Premier League.

Harris added: “Whittaker’s suppose to be a Premier League player next year, well Lenny’s shown his quality. I’m not saying Lenny’s going to play [in the Premier League], he’s not because he’s going to be here with us!

“He showed his quality at [that] level. For me, Ryan Leonard was outstanding.”

Millwall end-of-season award winners

Academy player of the season: Josh Stephenson

Young player of the season: Romain Esse

Junior Lions’ player of the season: Ryan Leonard

Millwall supporters’ club player of the season:

3rd – George Honeyman

2nd – George Saville

1st – Ryan Leonard