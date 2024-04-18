NEIL Harris said he is delighted to retain the services of “huge characters” George Saville, Ryan Leonard and Tom Bradshaw.

The trio were among the senior players whose deals were set to expire in June. But all three have seen their contracts extended after triggering a clause linked to the number of appearances made.

Between them they have 546 appearances for Millwall and are among the most experienced members in the dressing room.

Harris credits them with “driving” the high standards he expects at the club.

Asked about Saville and Leonard, whose contract extensions emerged last week, Harris said: “They’re huge characters. Both are really, really good men and human beings. They care about people and are selfless in the way they train and prepare for matches. And by that I mean they put the club first.

“They understand that it’s about the club’s philosophy and club-led. What’s best for this football club to retain Championship status? They’re two that are driving it.

“What they’ve done admirably is backed up that thought process with performances on the pitch. Training standards are very good and they lead with voice, presence and demand standards in the changing room. These are attributes that I demand as a manager so I’ve been really impressed and I’m delighted they’re here next year at the football club.

“The football club needs them moving forward. We need that Millwall experience and the identity at the football club to help younger players when they’re coming through and players that sign for the football club that need to be led and they’re two characters that can do that.”

On Bradshaw, the Lions boss added: “When I talk about selfless characters that put club before personal gain, then Bradders certainly fits into that category. He’s a player – like Lenny and Sav – that has developed and adapted his game as he’s matured in age.

“Bradders has the fortunate knack as a centre-forward of scoring goals at vital times. His work ethic and his desire to lead from the front is phenomenal. It’s made him an excellent Championship centre-forward for the last seven years.

“Not having Bradders for the five-week period [due to injury] betwen Southampton and Leicester was a huge loss for us. Not only did it isolate Michael Obafemi as the only recognised number nine in the squad, we also missed his character, his personality and his smile in the changing room.”