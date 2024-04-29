Young Peckham boxers need a gym closer to home because postcode wars mean some won’t stray far from the area.

Peckham Amateur Boxing Club (ABC) trains at a small venue in Elephant and Castle but fears of gang violence make it unsuitable.

Head coach Iain Perriss is now searching for a new home in Peckham’s heartlands big enough to accommodate the 45 young people who train weekly.

“We want to help as many kids as we can whether they’re in gangs or have lost their parents or are struggling financially,” he said.

Iain explained that he wants ABC to be more than a boxing club. The new venue would not only host boxing classes but also have meal nights, educational programs, and community-building initiatives.

The south-London raised coach also said street affiliations meant a move to Peckham was important.

“Some kids living in Peckham won’t go into Elephant and Castle because they might be identified,” he said.

But Iain has always been clear that the kids are “good as gold” and believes they just need “a bit of structure” to get ahead in life.

Despite receiving support from Southwark Council, and a recent partnership with Fighting Futures charity, finding a permanent home has been difficult.

Young people have trained at Peckham Pulse, a local school, and even been forced to practice in a car park behind Peckham Rye.

ABC said venue costs had proved “exorbitant” and it now needs an affordable 2,000sq ft base after raising £12,000 through fundraising efforts.

Iain, who grew up around Bermondsey, Eltham and Brockley, fought in amateur bouts himself.

One saw him sustain a brain injury from an accidental headbutt which took him two years to fully recover from.

Iain said: “It’s a young person’s sport and it’s important it’s used as a pathway. It’s not all about national champions and not all about winning.

“It’s about preparing kids for the rest of their lives. I’m trying to build something that goes on for 100 years.”