GEORGE Saville and Ryan Leonard are both set to stay at Millwall after reportedly triggering extension clauses in their contracts.

The pair were among the senior Lions players whose deals were set to expire at the end of the season in June.

But both are now understood to have had appearance-based clauses in their contracts that have been reached, according to reports.

Saville has a long association with Millwall and first appeared for the club on loan from Chelsea in 2013 before Millwall twice signed the midfielder permanently. He has made 188 appearances for the Lions.

Leonard has made 161 appearances since first signing for Millwall from Sheffield United in 2018 in what was initially a loan deal.

The 31-year-old has struggled with injuries but has made 31 appearances this season, his most in a single campaign since his first year at the club.

Leonard and Saville are among Millwall’s most important players and are popular with fans. The extensions have yet to be confirmed by the club.

The fates of the other senior players still set to run out of contract in June – club captain Shaun Hutchinson, Tom Bradshaw and Bartosz Bialkowski – is unknown.