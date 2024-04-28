People should exercise their democratic right and cast their vote in London’s elections on May 2 – even if recent electoral changes have eroded that choice.

Londoners have an important decision to make. Victory for Sadiq Khan would mean a historic third term for the Labour mayor. Alternatively, a win for Susan Hall of the Conservatives would be a sharp rejection of Khan’s controversial ULEZ and road policies. Who knows, maybe an outsider could pull off one of the biggest political upsets in recent memory. Third time lucky for Count Binface?

But there’s an important change to the electoral system this time, one that we find difficult to stomach. For the first time, the mayor will be selected via a first-past-the-post system. Whereas voters could previously select a first and second choice, now they can only vote for a single mayoral candidate.

The Conservative-led government introduced this change as part of the Elections Act 2022. It’s largely gone under the radar with many being distracted by the equally significant introduction of Voter ID. But the alteration is key and, in this paper’s view, unfit for the realities of modern politics.

According to the government, a first-past-the-post system makes it “easier for voters to express a clear choice”. However, a second-choice system meant people could vote for the candidate they really wanted – and then make a more tactical decision should it boil down to a two-horse race.

First-past-the-post may have worked in the past when people’s political allegiances were tribal, when voters had near-familial loyalty to either the red or blue team. But the topsy-turvy nature of contemporary politics – where the Tories can win a storming majority in 2019 and then be on the brink of collapse five years later – shows how times have changed. Nor is the system fit for a diverse London, where varied cultures need varied choices.

Fortunately, you’re not just voting for a mayor. There are two other votes on May 2 – for the constituency London Assembly members and their London-wide colleagues. The positions aren’t as glamorous as the top job – nor as well publicised – but these politicians still play a vital role in the running of London.

We urge our readers to check out which candidates are running in their constituency and see what their values and goals are. They can provide important checks and balances on the mayor’s decisions – notably how he or she spends the £20 billion budget. A well-informed, committed, London Assembly member could have a really positive impact on your local area.

Readers might feel disillusioned by the voting change. Or they may be glad that the complexities of politics have been simplified. Regardless, casting your vote remains as important as ever.