Rio Ferdinand has welcomed his charity’s partnership with Millwall after they co-hosted a football tournament on Burgess Park.

The former Manchester United and West Ham defender said was ‘delighted’ to see the Rio Ferdinand Foundation (RFF) join forces with Millwall Community Trust.

Boys and girls from across Southwark kicked off at Burgess Park, signaling “a new chapter” of collaboration for the two organisations, on Thursday, April 11.

The former England centre-back said: “Having grown up in Peckham I’ve always been aware of the good work Millwall do in the area, particularly engaging and creating opportunities for local young people.

“I know they do a lot. I’m therefore delighted to see my Foundation and the Millwall Community Trust working together and really excited to see our partnership move forwards.”

Born at King’s College Hospital in Camberwell, Rio was raised in Peckham. He went on to have a distinguished career making 504 Premier League appearances and 81 for England.

His foundation, which aims to empower young people, now plans to host a careers event at Millwall in October.

Students will meet music industry figures including Warner Music and Kiss FM and discover social inclusion projects on offer.

Joubin Sarrami, Community Manager at Millwall Community Trust, added: “The Co-Hosted tournament over the school holidays was a great opportunity for local boys and girls to take part in some competitive football games.

“It gave them a safe space to showcase their talent but to also meet other local young people and learn more about the wide variety of different opportunities that both RFF and MCT offer young people in the area.

“We are looking forward to developing our partnership with RFF and the Co-hosted tournament will set the foundations for more to come in the future”