An old Elephant boozer, which recently closed after ninety years of service, has just reopened as a new LGBTQ pub.

The Rising Sun on the Rockingham Estate has been serving the community since 1937 – but in February it was forced to shut its doors after the landlady retired.

Now it has been taken over and is being re-launched as an inclusive LGBTQ+ Pub with a Cabaret Stage – to be known as The Rising SE1.

This makes it the only permanent LGBTQ+ venue in the area – rare news of an opening amongst the sea of closures.

Since 2006, the number of such venues in London has fallen dramatically – going from 125 to 50.

As two members of the community, Piers Greenlees and Simon Burke decided to take over the lease to create this swanky venue – despite never having owned a pub before.

“We wanted to create somewhere we would go ourselves,” Piers told us. “A place to let your hair down at the end of the week or to enjoy our mid-week offerings of our quiz, games night and pop-up events.”

From May, there will be live music and performances four nights per week (Thursday, Friday & Saturday plus a Sunday Jazz session) as well as a regular Pub Quiz.

Simon Burke commented: “Having a safe space is really important for the LGBTQ+ community.

“I think what we’re trying to create here is not just somewhere to go and drink or somewhere to go and dance – it’s for people to be part of something.

“A lot of people yearn for a place like that.”

Just a few years ago there was a planning application turned down after a campaign led by the Walworth Society to keep this space open and prevent it from being turned into flats.

The co-founders added: “Our pubs are crucial to our communities and we must protect and support them. We look forward to welcoming all to The Rising SE1.”

The Rising SE1 is open now at 98 Harper Rd, Elephant and Castle, SE1 6AQ.

Mon – Wed: 12pm-11pm;

Thur: 12pm-12am;

Fri – Sat: 12pm – 1am;

Sun: 12pm – 10pm