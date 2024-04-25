A Bermondsey man who died trying to rescue a woman who was drowning in the Thames now has an official day named in his honour.

Folajimi Olubumni-Adewole, or Jimi as he was known, jumped into the Thames on April 24, 2021, after a woman who ‘couldn’t swim’ fell from London Bridge.

Jimi, who did not know the woman, disappeared and his body was discovered six hours later. The woman survived.

Now three years later, his family and friends have named 24 April ‘Folajimi Day’ – an annual way to celebrate the bravery of this young man.

Following the tragedy, anyone who knew Jimi said these heroics were completely in character for the young man: selfless, kind and ‘his own person.’

Yesterday (Wednesday 24 April) his loved ones gathered at Cathedral Square, where a plaque now sits to mark the place Jimi jumped into the river. Local charity, Living Bankside told us they have plans ‘within the next year or so’ to improve the area to make it a nice place to sit and remember Jimi. A spokesperson added: “In his memory, we are asking young people to volunteer and give their time to help others. “There will be a campaign going out soon to local schools to encourage this.” Mr Olubumni-Adewole’s brother Bolajj said: “We hope people will be inspired by his story and encouraged to volunteer and be selfless in his name. Helping others is the best way we can honour Folajimi.”