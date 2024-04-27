NEIL Harris hailed his players’ efforts at The Den after Millwall ended their season with another win.

The 46-year-old is unbeaten at home since returning as head coach and has won five of the six matches he has presided over from the touchline.

The latest victory came courtesy of Jake Cooper’s header seven minutes from time as the Lions did just enough to edge out relegation-battling Plymouth Argyle.

And Harris said he is glad his players rose to the challenge of performing even with little on the line in their penultimate game of the season.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, the Lions boss said: “It was important to send the fans away on a positive note coming into next season. It was important for us to keep our unbeaten record here since I came back.

“I asked the players: can they perform at The Den when there’s nothing to play for theoretically in the league, can they go and do it off their own accord? And they did. It was important in many ways today but the fact we picked up 16 points from 18 at home and conceded two goals in that time, for a team that was leaking a lot of goals and couldn’t win at home, I think that’s a fantastic turnaround by the players.”

The game was not a classic but Harris was happy with the control his players exerted and Cooper’s impressive looping header that won the match.

He said: “I felt like we were in control of the game. I thought Plymouth a couple of times hit us on the counter-attack when we turned the ball over. They sat off and let us have the ball, asked a few more questions of us and we had some really good passages of play and quality moments. But then naturally when you do have the ball, as we’ve found when we’ve sat off teams, they do give you the ball back. And we turned it over.

“Plymouth got into a couple of dangerous areas. But second half I thought they were very limited on that, compared to the first half. I thought we controlled it. I thought when I put Romain and Kevin Nisbet on we just lost a bit of impetus. That’s why I switched Romain and Longy back over to put Longy on the right. We regained [impetus] quickly when I switched them back.

“Jake’s header was fantastic. That’s another one he owed me! He’s had a load of free headers he hasn’t scored. I’ll have one more off him next week. It’s a great ball in and a great header by Coops and that’s ultimately what’s he done his whole career and hasn’t done enough this year.”