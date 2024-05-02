NEIL Harris does not believe one transfer window can “fix everything” at Millwall as he played down expectations the Lions will automatically return to challenging for the play-offs.

The 46-year-old has engineered a stunning turnaround in form at The Den and his side can end the campaign with five straight victories if they beat Swansea City in their final league game.

Had the season began when Harris returned to the club in February, the Lions’ points haul would currently have them fighting at the top end of the Championship.

The form over the last twelve games may have left some fans hoping Millwall can return to challenging for the play-offs as they did in most of the recent seasons under Gary Rowett.

But Harris has warned there is still plenty of work to do to get the Lions back on track.

He told NewsAtDen: “The club have had a difficult season. We can look at last summer and losing out to Blackburn on the final day would’ve hit the squad, and it would have hit any squad or football club.

“Losing John [Berylson] was the biggest loss this football club has had in a long time. Jimmy coming in has been phenomenal – what a brilliant family.

“And it’s difficult for the football club to then just gather stability and move forward. And to have three head coaches in the same year is really tough.

“To be where we are today I wouldn’t say is expected or acceptable off the back of the last eight or nine seasons however it’s happened for a reason and we have to appreciate that, understand that and move forward.

“You can’t just go into one transfer window and expect to fix everything and say next year we’ll be fighting for a top ten finish again. No, we have to be respectful to the league and where we’ve been this season and we have to take those steps again. The football club has always been at its best with an underdog status and when it’s built through transfer windows.”

Harris has been clear on the club needing to strengthen in the upcoming summer transfer window and he believes the right deals can see Millwall make progress.

He added: “From a club perspective, we have to make sure we compete the best we can in the transfer window, we have to make sure we try and get the turnover of players right to make sure we have a squad that want to be here next year.

“There’s always one or two players that will come to me over the summer and say, for different reasons, ‘gaffer, I think I need to move up north or abroad or I need pastures new.’ Those are the conversations that will take place.

“So we have to make sure we get the balance of the squad right and we’re healthy for as long as possible during pre-season. That gives you the best opportunity on August 10 to start well and then carry that momentum that we’ve built over the last eight weeks through the summer months into next season.”

Millwall haven’t managed five wins on the trot since March 2022 but can end the season on a high if they get past Swansea on Saturday.

Harris said: “We’re going to have our fans travel to Swansea at great cost, let’s make sure we put in a performance that is worthy of where we are in the league at the moment. And then we move onto the summer and that becomes momentum for fans to be excited.

“I’ve come back, we’ve had six home games, we’ve won five and drew one. We haven’t let a goal in from open play at home. There’s optimism and momentum straight away. They’ve been crying out to see a Millwall team for a period now and they’re seeing one, that’s the momentum we can carry forward.”