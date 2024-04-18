MILLWALL’S Under-18s beat Swansea City 3-1 after extra-time to clinch the Professional Development League Cup last night.

The young Lions came from a goal down to pull off the win against the Welsh side with Kavalli Heywood scoring twice and missing a penalty in the 30 minutes added on after the two sides could not be separated over 90 minutes.

The victory for Millwall’s youngsters comes almost two weeks on from their dramatic 4-3 FA Youth Cup semi-final loss to Leeds United.

But the players bounced back in style in the other cup competition at The Den.

After a fairly cagey opening, Swansea took the lead after 34 minutes with a goal from Tom Woodward.

Early in the second half, Frankie Maciocia struck from 25 yards for the Lions to level up the scoreline.

The two sides would stay locked at 1-1 until the end of the 90 minutes and Millwall would edge an action-packed 30 minutes of extra-time.

Alfie Massey won a penalty that Kavalli Heywood failed to convert.

But the striker made it up for it by scoring twice in second half stoppage time to take the game away from Swansea and give Millwall the trophy.

It is a big win for joint under-18s managers Larry McAvoy and Chris Perry who urged their side to use the defeat to Leeds as motivation for last night’s triumph.