MILLWALL’s Under-18s put up a gutsy fight but lost 4-3 to Leeds United in the FA Youth Cup semi-final.

The young Lions surpassed all expectations by making it so far in the tournament and caused a quarter-final shock by knocking Chelsea out on penalties in February.

On a rainy night in Yorkshire, resilient Millwall kept clawing themselves into the game but struggled to deal with Leeds’ set-pieces and ended up conceding two decisive own goals.

The Lions took the lead after 17 minutes when good footwork by George Beaumont opened the door for Frankie Maciocia. He clipped the ball in for Kevalli Heywood to head home for his seventh FA Youth Cup goal of the season.

But Leeds would be in front not long after the half hour mark. Harvey Whiteman gave away a penalty with a late tackle on Rhys Chadwick and Chadwick converted from the spot. Six minutes later, Charlie Crew slammed the hosts ahead from the edge of the box.

Captain Josh Stephenson got Millwall back level 10 minutes into the second half when he scrambled the ball home after Leeds failed to clear a corner.

But the Yorkshire side would go 3-2 up just a few minutes later when Millwall had corner problems of their own. A cross pinged around in the box before flicking off Lions defender Adedapo Olugbodi and into his own net.

A third goal in seven minutes would then arrive to make it 3-3 as Millwall fought back again. Elidon O’Boyle tore down the right, his cross was deflected onto the crossbar and Beaumont forced home the equaliser.

But Leeds would take the lead for a third and final time after 70 minutes when a corner hit the body of Whiteman and went in, capping a difficult night for the defender.

Stephenson had two chances to equalise after the 96th minute but could not find a way through.

Leeds will now face Manchester City in the final.

The FA Youth Cup semi-finals is the furthest stage Millwall Under-18s, led by joint-managers Larry McAvoy and Chris Perry, have reached for 30 years.

The big games are not over for the young side yet with Millwall playing Swansea City in the Professional Development League Cup final on Wednesday, April 17 at The Den.