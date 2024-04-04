Pupils at a school in Bermondsey are being trained to treat stab and gunshot wounds – so they could potentially save a victim’s life after an incident.

A group of year nine students at the City of London Academy took part in the training – which is being carried out by the City of London Police.

Chief Inspector Rob Bell, City of London Police said: “Going into schools and speaking to teenagers about pre-hospital trauma care not only imparts life-saving first aid skills but also highlights the dangers of knife crime and of carrying offensive weapons and it allows us to engage positively with young people.”

Since the terror attack in 2017 at Borough Market, all frontline officers have been trained on pre-hospital trauma care, ‘including how to deal with major bleeds.’

“From our experience of dealing with terrorist attacks,” Rob continued, “we know that members of the public may be asked by first responders to deliver life-saving interventions. People who have these skills can greatly help in those vital early minutes.”

“We know the value of this training and why it is vital for our highly skilled officers to share this knowledge with young people,” Rob explained.

“We’re proud to be a police force at the forefront of making a positive difference and helping reduce violent crime.”

In 2019, the City of London Police worked with the Daniel Baird Foundation to put over 300 stop-the-bleed kits into licensed premises in the city.