MILLWALL have revealed their new home kit for the upcoming season – and brand new sponsors.

Financial technology firm GuavaPay have struck a long-term deal with the Lions that will see their payment app ‘MyGuava’ feature on the front of the men’s and academy kits in the coming years.

MyGuava, who also have partnerships with Queen’s Park Rangers and Crystal Palace, takes over from Huski Chocolate as Millwall’s main kit sponsor.

Millwall attacker Romain Esse models the 2024-25 kit. Image: Millwall FC

Last December, the Lions were reported to have launched a lawsuit against the firm who had been on the front of their shirts since 2019.

As for the kit itself, there is a noticeable change from last season.

The home strip, modelled by Romain Esse, Zian Flemming and Billy Mitchell, now features large white lines across the bottom of the shirt, the hems of the sleeves and the bottom of the shorts.

It is big change from Millwall’s kit in recent years where the shirt had been overwhelmingly blue alongside white shorts.

A club statement reveals that part of the Lions’ new partnership will see the launch of “limited-edition Millwall-designed MyGuava Cards” which will give fans the chance to “win exciting prizes as rewards for daily spending with the card.”

Millwall’s Chief Financial Officer Luke Wilson said: “We are incredibly excited to welcome MyGuava as our new official front-of-shirt and payment partner.

“With international interest in both Millwall Football Club and MyGuava growing rapidly, this is a fantastic time for our partnership to begin. Guavapay are

technological innovators in the financial payment industry, so we’re looking forward to working closely with them on a variety of ways to enhance the fan experience across the duration of our partnership.

“Their long-term commitment to the club at this point in time also represents a fantastic indication of their faith in the direction the club is heading and the exciting possibilities our partnership can offer.

“Launching a bespoke, Millwall designed, MyGuava card also shows their dedication to ensuring our passionate fanbase is at the forefront of their commitment to the club, and able to take advantage of the benefits of this partnership. We’re looking forward to working with Grant and the rest of the team over the coming years.”