A new cycleway is set to run alongside Peckham Rye Park after Southwark Council signed off the plans.

Cycleway 35 Phase One will go from Nunhead Lane to Stuart Road – a stretch used by 1,096 cyclists daily.

Once finished, Cycleway 35 will connect Bermondsey with Lewisham – with some northern sections already finished.

A portion of the route near the northern end of Peckham Rye. Image: Southwark Council Planning Documents

The Peckham Rye design includes an uphill segregated cycle lane while northbound cyclists will share the road with other vehicles.

Near the junction with Nunhead Lane, and further south along the road, there are plans to install floating bus stops.

Disability campaign groups want to ban floating bus stops although a TfL report recently found their risk was “extremely low”.

The Peckham Rye carriageway has been reduced and there will be a loss of parking bays along Peckham Rye.

Southwark Council initially consulted residents on a different design which would have seen a two-way cycle track.

But people worried that the design would mean pedestrians sharing crossings with cyclists, potentially presenting a hazard.

The new layout attempts to minimise the conflict between pedestrians and cyclists.

Land regulations have meant planners couldn’t cut the cycle lane through the Peckham Rye Park, the News understands.

Southwark Council now has to obtain planning permission for the cycleway although this is unlikely to be a problem.

That will have a separate consultation period where locals can comment on the plans.