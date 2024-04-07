The last two men in England to be killed for engaging in homosexual acts were from Southwark.

In 1835, James Pratt and John Smith were hanged outside Newgate Prison after being arrested on Blackfriars Road.

Since 1806, a total of 8921 men had been prosecuted for sodomy with 404 sentenced to death and 56 executed.

Both Pratt and Smith were pardoned by the Alan Turing Law in January 2017 which gave posthumous pardons for those convicted of homosexuality offenses.

Now, Cllr Victor Chamberlain, leader of the Southwark Liberal Democrats, has called for a memorial and rainbow plaque on Blackfriars Road to commemorate them.

Cllr Chamberlain said James Pratt and John Smith represented a ‘harrowing but important part of LGBTQ+ history for Southwark, London and the UK.’

Writing to Southwark Heritage Cllr Chamberlain asked for a rainbow plaque to be installed to commemorate their conviction and execution on Blackfriars Road, where they were arrested.

Rainbow plaques have been installed around London to commemorate significant places, people and events in LGBTQ+ history, such as the Black Lesbian and Gay Centre in Peckham.

Commenting, leader of the Southwark Liberal Democrats and member for Borough & Bankside ward Cllr Victor Chamberlain said: “James Pratt and John Smith represent a harrowing but important part of LGBTQ+ history in Southwark, London and the UK.

“We have come so far. Last year we held our first Southwark Pride event, and I was immensely proud to help make it happen.

“A rainbow plaque to remember James and John will commemorate the importance of their story to our community and celebrate the progress we have made. I hope Southwark Heritage, the council and the Mayor of London will work with me to make it happen.”