A police officer needed hospital treatment after he was injured whilst detaining a suspect in Walworth.

On Monday 8 April around midday, officers were called to reports of a ‘disturbance’ on Walworth Road.

A 22-year-old man was then arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm. Whilst detaining him, the officer sustained an injury to his hand. According to the police, it is not yet known how this occurred.

Despite needing hospital treatment, he is expected to make a full recovery. There were no other injuries.

Chief Inspector Mark Kent, of the Met’s Central South Command, later issued a statement where he said the incident highlighted the ‘danger’ that officers face daily.

He continued: “There is no place for knives on our streets. This is a city where millions of people live, work and raise their families. There is no need, and no place, for weapons such as this.

“The officer detained an armed suspect placing the safety of those at the scene ahead of his own and I commend him for his brave actions.

“Nobody should have to go to work wondering if they will finish their shift without being injured. Whilst the officer did require hospital treatment, I am pleased to be able to say that, on this occasion, he is expected to make a full recovery.”

A Met Police spokesperson commented: “At 12:19hrs on Monday, 8 April, officers were called to reports of a disturbance on Walworth Road, SE17.

Officers attended and a man was detained at the scene.

During the arrest of the suspect, an officer sustained an injury to his hand. It is unknown how the injury to the officer’s hand occurred.

A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm. He remains in custody.

There were no other reported injuries. Enquiries continue.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has footage should call police on 101 or post on X @MetCC quoting reference CAD 2929/88Apr.”

People who wish to remain 100 per cent anonymous are advised to call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.