Unwanted bikes will be bought and sold at a second-hand cycle market at Bermondsey’s Blue Market this weekend.

Cyclists young and old are invited to donate their unwanted bikes, or buy a refurbished set of wheels, from 10am to 4pm, on Saturday, April 13.

All donated bikes will go to The Bike Project, a charity that provides refugees with bikes, with stores in Camberwell, Brixton and Deptford.

Across the borough, organisations are encouraging people to get pedaling as a healthier and more sustainable alternative to driving.

Southwark Council offers free cycling lessons to all, including training tailored for women and girls, families, older people and people with disabilities.

Meanwhile, cargo bikes are available for hire at affordable rates thanks to Peddle My Wheels.

Hireable by the minute, or by £2.50 per hour, the scheme has been giving local businesses a leg-up, including Walworth cafe Louie Louie.