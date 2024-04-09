TOM Bradshaw is back on the bench in a big boost for Millwall ahead of tonight’s game against Leicester City.

The striker has missed the last seven games and has only played once under Neil Harris due to an Achilles problem. He scored the opening goal in the reverse fixture at the King Power Stadium

His return to the substitutes is the major headline for a Lions side that are unchanged from Saturday’s 1-0 loss at Huddersfield Town.

This is despite Neil Harris suggesting in his post-match interview he was prepared to make changes.

The Millwall head coach is looking for a response after back-to-back away defeats at Rotherham United and Huddersfield.

League leaders Leicester have made just the single change with Abdul Fatawu dropping to the bench in favour of Yunus Akgun.

Millwall have lost both of their games against Leicester 3-2 this season with the Foxes drawn away at the Lions in the third-round of the FA Cup.

The previous two matches under the lights at The Den have resulted in two very different outcomes: the pulsating 1-0 win over Norwich City in December and the 4-0 loss to Ipswich Town on Valentine’s Day.

Millwall’s players will be wearing black armbands to pay respect to former player Dave Mehmet, who passed away at the age of 63.

–

Millwall: 4-4-1-1: Sarkic; Leonard, Tanganga, Cooper (c), McNamara; Honeyman, Mitchell, Saville, Longman; Flemming; Obafemi.

Subs: Bialkowski, Hutchinson, Harding, De Norre, Bradshaw, Mayor, Norton-Cuffy, Esse, Emakhu.

Leicester: 4-3-3: Hermansen; Pereira, Faes, Vestergaard, Doyle; Ndidi, Winks, Dewsbury-Hall; Akgun, Daka, Mavididi.

Subs: Stolarczyk, Justin, Coady, Choudhury, Albrighton, Praet, Fatawu, Ihaeanacho, Daka.