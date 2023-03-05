GARY Rowett admitted that Gabriel Sara’s goal was an incredible piece of individual quality, but was left frustrated by Millwall’s defending for the other two goals in their 3-2 defeat to Norwich City.

The Lions conceded an equaliser in the 38th minute after Tom Bradshaw’s early goal, with Jacob Sorensen curling a low corner into the back of the net from the edge of the area.

The Canaries then took the lead 10 minutes after the half-time break through another set-piece scenario, which was another short corner. Onel Hernandez picked up the ball down the left, forcing an own-goal off Bradshaw from his powerful cross into the box.

Rowett said after the game that he felt the goals were avoidable, adding that his side’s performance at the back was ‘a big disappointment’.

“I think every Championship game is the same,” he claimed.

“We were fifth before the start of today’s game for a reason, because we’ve been very, very consistent and done a lot of things well for a long period of time.

“What you can’t afford to do is give poor goals away. Norwich have worked the routines well but it’s not a well-worked routine where someone has stuck it in the top corner, it’s a well-worked routine that gets a chance but we have to then deal with the next little stage of us.

“That was unlike us today, to concede two goals like that against a team like Norwich. If they play through the thirds and out-pass us, I can hold my hands up and say they’re a really good side. To concede two goals in that way was a big disappointment.”

