‘Many’ London Underground stations may have to close at ‘very short notice’ due to strike action this weekend, union says.

TSSA rail union has announced members working as Customer Service Managers will walk out on Friday 26 April.

They were unable to confirm which stations would be affected, so customers are encouraged to check before they travel.

A TSSA spokesperson said: “Many stations will potentially be left unstaffed for long periods, and many may well close at very short notice as the Customer Service Managers run the station.”

Members will not commence work on any shift starting between 00:01 to 23:59 on Friday, 26 April. Accordingly, the action may extend into Saturday 27 April.

TSSA Customer Service Managers at London Underground will also take part in an overtime ban from 29 April to 5 May – which could lead to similar closures.

Commenting, TSSA General Secretary Maryam Eslamdoust said: “It’s clear that our Customer Service Managers strike on 10 April made a real impact, many stations shut at short notice, and we had overwhelming support from the public.

“Because of London Underground’s refusal to get back round the negotiating table, we have been forced to take further strike action this week.

“London Underground must now come clean with the public – their refusal to negotiate seriously and fairly with our union will lead to stations closing at the last minute and other stations being understaffed.

“We have made it clear that our union will not accept the continued threats to our members’ roles, locations, terms, and conditions to stand unchallenged. We will continue to take sustained action until London Underground is prepared to negotiate with us in good faith.”