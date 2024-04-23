A suspect is said to have ‘escaped on a motorbike’ following a ‘stabbing’ in Bermondsey, police said.

A man in his 30s was rushed to hospital suffering from a chest injury after he was reportedly stabbed on Camilla Road at the junction of Lynton Road, this afternoon (Tuesday April 23).

Police said he is reported to have been chased by another man from Southwark Park Road.

His condition is said to be non-life threatening.

No arrests have been made but enquiries are ongoing.

A Met Police spokesperson said: “Police were called to Camilla Road, SE16 at around 13:42hrs on Tuesday, 23 April following reports a man had been stabbed after he was chased by another man from Southwark Park Road.

“The London Ambulance Service and the Air Ambulance also attended and the victim, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital. His injuries have been assessed as non-life threatening.

“No arrests have been made but enquiries are ongoing. The suspect is reported to have escaped on a motorbike.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called today at 1:43 pm (23 April) to reports of a stabbing on Camilla Road, SE16.

“We sent resources to the scene, including an ambulance crew, a paramedic in a fast response car, an incident response officer and members of our tactical response unit. We also dispatched London’s Air Ambulance.

“Our first paramedics arrived on the scene in less than a minute.

“We treated a man at the scene for a chest injury and took him to a major trauma centre as a priority.”

Anyone who has any information is encouraged to call police on 101 quoting CAD 3772/23Apr.

To remain 100 per cent anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.