The Royal Borough of Greenwich is now the star of its very own board game, as Monopoly release its next special edition of the family favourite.

Monopoly Greenwich features over thirty locations such as the market, the O2 and Greenwich Park.

Instead of the multi-coloured squares representing property, like Mayfair and Park Lane in the London original, on this board they represent famous Royal Borough landmarks and organisations.

Other hotspots include the Blackheath Farmer’s Market, the Cutty Sark and the Prime Meridian which passes through the Royal Observatory.

Local organisations are also featured on the ‘community chest’ squares, such as Charlton Athletic and the Greenwich Winter Night Shelter.

The board game company selects a few UK cities and towns to be the centre of a new edition and Greenwich was chosen this year.

Royal Borough of Greenwich Monopoly is RRP £34.99 and available on Amazon.