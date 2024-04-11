A 17-year-old boy was rushed to hospital after he was stabbed in Bermondsey last night.

Officers were called to St James’s Road at about 11:22 pm on Wednesday, 10 April and found the male with ‘multiple stab wounds.’

He remains in hospital but details of his condition are not yet confirmed.

Some of Southwark Park Road and the junction at St James’s Road are closed off. Traffic and buses are being diverted.

No arrests have been made.

A Met Police spokesperson: “Police were called at about 23:22hrs on Wednesday, 10 April to reports of a stabbing on St James’s Road, SE16.

“Officers attended along with colleagues from the London Ambulance Service (LAS) and found a 17-year-old male with multiple stab wounds.

“The male was taken to hospital by LAS where he remains. Further details on his condition await.

“There have been no arrests at this time and enquiries continue.

“A crime scene remains in place.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference CAD 8162/10APR.