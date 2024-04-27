Police are appealing for information after reports of a sexual assault at Oval underground station.

Officers believe the man pictured could have information that would help their investigation.

A British Transport Police spokesperson said: “Officers investigating a sexual assault that took place at Oval underground station in March have today released this image in connection.

“Just after 4pm on Wednesday, March 27, the victim was on the escalator on the way out of the station when they were sexually assaulted.

“Officers believe the man in the image may have information that could help with their investigation.”

Anyone who recognises him is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 422 of 27 March 2024. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.