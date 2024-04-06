The trailer has been released for a new crime boss film based around Bermondsey, starring Adam Deacon, Maisie Smith and John Hannah.

Kaleidoscope Entertainment and Seraphim Film Productions have announced next month’s release of Bermondsey Tales: Fall of the Roman Empire.

Based on true events, the ‘explosive and irreverent’ thriller tells the story of the South London crime family, The Romans, as infighting, cozzers and rival firms put everything they have worked for at risk.

London crime boss Mick Roman is deathly ill, and time is running out to find a successor.

His only options are an ageing consigliere or an impulsive enforcer, and neither is suitable to take the throne. Meanwhile, chaos reigns over the family who are coping with a paranoid ex-soldier, the return of a rebellious niece, and a drug-fuelled business meeting in Amsterdam.

With deceit, ambition and infighting on the rise, this Roman empire may be about to fall.

Gritty and unhinged in equal measure, Bermondsey Tales boasts a line-up of British stars including BAFTA-Nominee John Hannah (The Mummy), Frank Harper (Lock, Stock & Two Smoking Barrels), Alan Ford (Snatch), Adam Deacon (Sumotherhood), Vas Blackwood (Lock Stock), Linda Robson, and Charlotte Kirk (Ocean’s Eight).

EastEnders actress Maisie Smith and comedian Daniel O’Reilly, known as Dapper Laughs, also feature.

Written and directed by Michael Head, the film will be in select UK Cinemas from 17th May and available on DVD, Blu-ray and Digital Download from 10th June.

Commenting on the UK release, director and writer Michael Head said; “‘It was an honour to work with such a great cast on a story based on my family history. I am delighted to see it get a cinematic release and can’t wait to share this with the UK audience and hope it does my family and South London proud”.

Producer, Rohit Nathaniel, added; “This has been an incredible journey from discussing the script with Michael, to getting a fabulous cast and now producing this gangster comedy on the big screen for everyone to enjoy”.

The film will premiere in London on Thursday 9 May. Tickets are available on Eventbrite.