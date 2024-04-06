A FRUSTRATED Neil Harris wants his players to cut out the mistakes after Millwall’s defeat at Huddersfield.

A scrappy, low-quality contest was set to finish 0-0 before substitute Rhys Healey headed home deep in stoppage time from a corner to leave the Lions staring at a third loss in four games.

Two trips to Yorkshire in six days – against two sides that begun the match in the relegation zone – have yielded zero points and left Millwall in a serious muddle. Harris’ side had chances in both games but missed them and conceded late goals to let the points slip away.

They now sit just two points clear of the bottom three and play Championship leaders Leicester City next.

Speaking after the game, Harris told BBC London: “To concede a second phase set-play is really disappointing because we knew in the conditions, and the threat that they carry, that set-pieces were going to be vital.

“Players can’t keep making the same mistakes. I haven’t got a transfer window to change anything. The message to the players, with a game on Tuesday night, is be the best that you can be and again we have to make improvements all the time.

“Too many times we had a couple of really good chances – nigh on open goals – and we didn’t score. The amount of times we got into the final third and we don’t complete a pass or we misplace a pass.

“These are moments that I’m sometimes watching Championship footballers and thinking I can’t believe that we can’t complete a pass from 15 yards. Are we proactive enough and front-footed enough to receive the ball? These are the little bits that we can control them, players can control them.”