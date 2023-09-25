An art student has said walking her ferrets in Camberwell is a nightmare due to the unwanted attention from people and massive dogs.

Daphne, who declined to give her surname, has walked her ferrets in Paris, Korea and Poland but never received so much attention before.

Despite only moving to the UK a week ago, she and her ferrets have already been “hunted” by giant dogs and are constantly bothered by passers-by.

Daphne said: “It’s easy [for people] to approach because it’s unique. We spent a long time in Paris and we never had this kind of experience.”

She said while walking her dogs in Kennington she and her ferrets were “hunted” by big dogs, one of which was “almost as tall as me”.

“The owner didn’t do anything when there were two dogs chasing me when I was yelling I needed help,” she said. “He actually said it was my fault that I had ferrets.”

While speaking to the News, a park user named Mohammed Ali approached to take photos of the critters.

“I’ve never seen [them] in the whole of my life! Do they understand things like a dog?” he asked. “Amazing, amazing! Congratulations!”

Daphne says she plans to move to a different area where she hopes to garner less curiosity.

She has had her ferrets, both female and named Bebon and Samon, for seven years and says they make great pets. “It’s like having a walkable cat,” she said.

Ferrets are members of the Mustelidae family and are traditionally used for hunting rabbits and rodents.

They are omnivores, requiring a rich and varied diet, and sleep for about 20 hours each day.