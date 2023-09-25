A one-man performance of the socialist novel ‘The Ragged Trousered Philanthropists’ is being shown at the Sands Music Room in Rotherhithe in October.

Actor Neil Gore’s adaptation of Robert Tressell’s 1914 novel tells the story of a group of Edwardian painters and decorators who do back-breaking work for poverty wages.

The performance has already received a flurry of rave reviews and been endorsed by left-wing filmmaker Ken Loach and former Labour Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell.

In the book, the main character Owen struggles to convince his colleagues of the inequity of capitalism. Despite his heartfelt socialist speeches, he often meets derision which is both hilarious and heart-breaking.

Neil Gore’s version is directed by Louise Townsend and implements projection, music and song to help tell the story.

The show was described as “tremendous” in a review by The Times, “a one person Tour-De-Force” in The Observer and received 10* in the Liverpool Echo.

The Ragged Trousered Philanthropist will be shown at The Sands Music Room, 82 Saint Marychurch St, London SE16 4HZ. Tickets are available online and the running times are as follows:

Wednesday, October 18, in person at 19.30 and also Broadcast online

Thursday, October 19, in person at 19.30 and also Broadcast online

Friday, October 20, in person at 19.30 and also Broadcast online

Saturday, October 21, in person at 19.30 and also Broadcast online