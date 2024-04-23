Rosemead Preparatory School and Nursery is basking in high praise following a recent review by the Independent Schools Inspectorate (ISI).

Described as the ‘one to watch,’ Rosemead earned accolades for its academic approach, personalised learning approach, and pastoral care.

The ISI inspection, conducted in November 2023, highlighted Rosemead’s tailored academic programs in subjects including Maths and English.

Graeme McCafferty, Head of Rosemead, said the recognition reaffirmed the school’s “commitment to providing the best possible education for every child”.

The report commended Rosemead’s early years provision, noting effective leadership and positive relationships between staff and children.

Alongside academic success, it praised the ‘positive’ Roots of Rosemead – the school’s values system.

“The curriculum and communication of school values, known as the ‘Roots of Rosemead’ encourage respect and strengthen pupils’ appreciation of the diversity of the school and wider community,” the report said.

The findings come at a key juncture for the school following last year’s merger with St Dunstan’s College and addition to the St Dunstan’s Community of Schools.

The report said governors’ vision had a positive influence “on every area of the school” including the strategic decision to merge.

St Dunstan’s Group Head, Nick Hewlett, said: ‘The whole community is delighted with the ISI inspection for Rosemead. The report rightly recognises the outstanding education Rosemead is offering as one of south London’s leading prep schools.

Graeme McCafferty said: ‘I am absolutely thrilled to share our outstanding recent inspection report with our community.

“One standout strength that truly shines through is our highly customised approach to every child’s academic progress.”

With the next open morning scheduled for Thursday, April 25, 2024, Rosemead invites prospective families to experience its exceptional educational ethos firsthand. For further details and to access the full ISI inspection report and Good Schools Guide review, visit Rosemead’s website at www.rosemeadprep.org.uk.