A Blackfriars-based company that famously made lots of pioneering developments in glass-making has been nominated for a Southwark Blue Plaque.

Born in 1791, Apsley Pellatt was the son of a well-known glass manufacturer, based at the Falcon Glass Works on Holland Street – which no longer exists.

He joined Pellatt and Green, as the company was known then, in 1811.

After his father died, Pellatt inherited the Southwark glass factory, renaming it Apsley Pellatt & Co.

Most notably he developed an innovative process for embedding ceramic figurines into the sides of paperweights, jugs, and decanters – known as cameo incrustations.

The ceramic sculptures or portrait busts could be inserted into an opening made into the hot glass and then resealed.

Over thirty of these works, made between 1815 and 1891, are displayed in the V&A Museum in Kensington.

Apsley Pellatt & Co. became the most famous and successful producer of such things in the country until the mid-century, its only rival being Baccarat in France.

When he retired, the glassworks reportedly went into decline at the hands of his brother – proving he was fundamental to its success.

Glass may have been his calling, but Pellatt also went on to have a short political career as well. He was deeply interested in the state of the sewerage south of the Thames, being a resident himself, and wanted to improve it to better the condition of the valuable properties situated there.

Pellatt was elected as MP for Southwark in 1852 and held the seat until his defeat at the 1857 general election. During his five years in parliament, he voted in favour of all measures of reform, which were designed to benefit people in the poorer sections of society.

The new measures established the principle of government involvement in welfare provision, and in regulating conditions of work in factories, workshops and mines.

In 1859 he stood again but was unsuccessful.

For most of his life, Pellatt lived in Dulwich, at Blackwater Cottage in Lordship Lane, now the location of Blackwater Street, and Pellatt Road is named after him.

During the last years of his life, he resided in Middlesex. He was a leading member of the congregation at his church and was involved in helping good causes, whether on behalf of religion, education, or philanthropy.

He died of paralysis in 1863 at 72 years old.

To vote for Apsley Pellatt & Co. for a Southwark Blue Plaque please email isabel@southwarknews.co.uk