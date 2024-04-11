Dulwich Hamlet Women reeled off their twelfth successive L&SERWFL Premier Division win as they defeated Dorking Wanderers 2-1 at Champion Hill last weekend.

Angel Reid and Summer Roberts scored either side of the break before Megan Stow pulled a goal back for the visitors.

The Hamlet are three points clear of Dartford with three games left as they remain on course to clinch the one promotion spot to the FA Women’s National League Division 1 South East, the fourth tier of the football pyramid.

Dulwich host Enfield Town this Sunday in what will be club captain Brittany Saylor’s last-ever home game before she retires.

Saylor has played over 100 games for Dulwich and will lead the side out at Champion Hill at 2pm.