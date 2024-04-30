Hakan Hayrettin believes Dulwich Hamlet are in “safe hands” as he praised the players, supporters and staff despite a disappointing end to the season after a 6-2 defeat to Cray Wanderers at a sold-out Champion Hill last weekend.

Anthony Cook and Gary Lockyer put the visitors 2-1 up after 31 minutes before Roarie Deacon pulled a goal back in the 41st minute.

Lockyer added three more before Kaya Hansson’s goal four minutes from time.

Tom Beere completed the rout in the last minute.

The Hamlet finished twelfth in their first season back in the Isthmian League Premier Division.

“It’s been a long season, we played some good stuff in the middle third,” boss Hayrettin said on the club’s YouTube channel. “It was the start and back end of it that really hampered us. I think the injuries took their toll towards the end.

“The people at this football club behind the scenes, that no one gets to see, all the hard work they do – the club is in safe hands. Unbelievable group of people, great chairman. We’ve got to make sure now that next season we do a lot better than what we did this season.

“My message to the supporters is that, without them, this club is not the same. Even to the death they are here supporting in their thousands. Long may that continue.

“We’ve had hundreds turn up when we’re away, thousands at home win, lose or draw. They’ve been absolutely brilliant.”

Hayrettin added: “It’s a great place to be. You go to a place of work, I love coming here, smile on my face, it’s not all the time you find that.

“We’re going to go again and do better.

“Twelve months ago it was doom and gloom. We set out to rebuild, we want to build from the bottom up. That was one of my tasks, unity within everybody. We’ve got a group working tirelessly hard, showing the supporters that we care, that’s very important to me.”