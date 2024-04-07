Older people living at care homes across Southwark have been enjoying unusual creative activities thanks to £15,000 funding from Postcode Support Trust.

Residents experimented with creating inks from beetroot and turmeric and playing with light and shadow with help from arts charity Magic Me.

Agincare care homes including Greenhive, Bluegrove House, Rose Court and Waterside, in Peckham, Bermondsey and Rotherhithe, have taken part since January.

Emily Bird, Magic Me Project Manager said: “Thanks to a £15,000 award from Postcode Support Trust we have been able to bring Magic Moments to care home residents in Southwark for the first time.

“At Greenhive in Brayards Road, Peckham, older people were excited to try new arts techniques, experimenting with light to change their surroundings with colourful images on the walls and ceilings.

“Working creatively with care home staff they connected in new ways and revealed previously hidden talents and interests.”