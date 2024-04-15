Peckham is one of south London’s most vibrant and chaotic areas – so standing out takes some doing.

But one reliable way to grab people’s attention is to erect a massive statue of a mystical figure with a swordfish for a head.

Swordfish Masquerade, a sculpture created by local artist Sokari Douglas Camp, was erected outside the Hanover Park residential block in 2000.

Swordfish Masquerade outside Hanover Park by Sokari Douglas Camp

Sokari, who has a studio in Walworth, said the piece was inspired by Kalabari ritual celebrations seen in her birthplace of Nigeria.

She explained: “My country of birth is Nigeria and I come from a particular tribe called the Kalabari and their men dress up with wooden carvings on their head and if you look at the top of this sculpture there’s a swordfish.”

Although she grew up in Devon, she often visited Nigeria during holidays where she’d witness and film these spiritual ceremonies.

She added: “Peckham is quite West African so it seems to suit Masquerade.”

But Peckham is only Swordfish Masquerade’s latest stop on what has turned out to be a cross-channel tour.

Sokari was originally commissioned to create the piece by the Mayor of Paris to bring in the millennium.

That year, it was displayed on the Champs-Élysées before moving to Westminster Bridge Road outside Morley College.

Eventually, the developer behind Hanover Park decided to buy the unique sculpture and it’s been outside there ever since.

Sokari’s work has graced some of the UK’s most prestigious establishments, including the British Museum and the V&A.

With permission from Southwark Council, she now hopes to get six bronze figures installed by Burgess Park.

Named All the World is Now Richer, and having previously been displayed in the House of Commons, the pieces are set to land on a patch of land on the Camberwell side of Burgess Park.