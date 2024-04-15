JAKE Cooper admitted his relief at finally ending his Millwall goal drought.

The defender struck a brilliant finish on the stroke of half-time to re-establish the Lions’ lead against Cardiff City after Michael Obafemi’s opener was cancelled out by Yakou Meite.

Millwall eventually wrapped up the points in stoppage time when substitute Duncan Watmore converted a Brooke Norton-Cuffy cross.

Cooper’s goal was his first since a 1-1 draw against Sunderland in February 2023, a run of 60 games in all competitions.

The 29-year-old reflected on the irony of him being a defender but, due to his height and aerial presence, there being an expectation of goals on his shoulders.

After the game, he told reporters: “I’ve been desperate to add my name on the scoresheet throughout the season but it’s been difficult. I’ve had a good few chances in the last few games, I’ve been feeling confident with it. Neil [Harris] has been talking a lot to me about it and, fortunately, I got there in the end.

“I’m a centre-half but there’s a burden on me, I think, to score goals as well. I feel responsible for the team with the season we’ve had, I take a lot of that on my shoulders. It’s nice to chip in when it really matters in a game like today.”

Wins over Cardiff and Leicester City in the last week have completely transformed the mood around The Den after serious relegation fears were raised by the defeats to Rotherham United and Huddersfield Town.

It’s just the latest swing in a season for Millwall that have seen huge turnarounds in form throughout the campaign and Cooper acknowledges how unpredictable the season has been.

He said: “It’s been a rollercoaster, really. It’s been so up and down. If you take the last two weeks for instance, we lost to Rotherham and Huddersfield and then we go and beat Leicester and Cardiff here at The Den. It’s been like that throughout the season. We had a great spell over Christmas, then we dipped again, picked back up under Neil, and it’s just been crazy. It’s felt like three seasons rolled into one.

“Now’s the time to start picking up results and we’ve done that and credit to all the boys and the fans that have turned up here and are getting behind us. Three more games to go and hopefully we can put on a couple more nice performances.”

Cooper has started 14 of the last 15 games alongside Tottenham Hotspur loanee Japhet Tanganga in Millwall’s defence. The 25-year-old has made a big impact since arriving in January and Cooper was asked if he believes they work well together.

He said: “I think he definitely complements me. We’re different. We’ve come up through different routes. He’s been at Spurs and played however many games at a top side and he’s trying to get himself back fit and play in more games and see where he ends up next season.

“He’s been a great addition to the squad. He’s a great guy, really nice lad and he’s been playing really well. It’s a good signing for the club.”