MICHAEL Obafemi relished netting against Cardiff City as he extended his impressive record against the Bluebirds.

The 23-year-old scored the opener in Millwall’s confident 3-1 win over the Bluebirds and it was particularly joyful for Obafemi.

As a former Swansea City player, it was a goal against their Welsh rivals who he boasts a strong record against. It is four goals and three wins in three games against Cardiff now.

The striker told Millwall TV: “Six points from a tough week and if you were looking at [the fixtures] beforehand you would think it’s going to be a challenging week.

“But the boys trained hard, we pulled through and it’s six amazing points. I’m over the moon.

“Me and Zi [Flemming] created it and I just hit it because in previous games I’ve been cutting back and stuff but I thought I just needed to hit it. And thankfully it went straight past the keeper. And it was definitely even more special to score against Cardiff being at Swansea and I’ve got a 100 per cent record against Cardiff so I don’t mind it.”

After a strong run of form under Neil Harris, the Lions disappointed in consecutive defeats to Rotherham United and Huddersfield Town that plunged them back into relegation trouble. Obafemi said the games were a wake-up call to the squad.

He said: “I don’t know if I can say this but I feel we got a little kick up the arse. All the boys feel like they were two games we could have got a win or a draw minimum but we came away with nothing. So these two games were massive [against Leicester and Cardiff] and it’s amazing we got six points and we look forward to Sunderland now.”

It took until second half stoppage-time for Millwall to put the game to bed and Obafemi revealed he had a word with Brooke Norton-Cuffy, who assisted Duncan Watmore’s strike, before his introduction off the bench.

He said: “Even before Brooke came on, I told him I want a goal or an assist and he delivered the assist so I’m happy for him for sure. And Dunc did well and Rom started his first game in a while and did well. It’s great we have players who can come off the bench and do that as well.”