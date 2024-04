Police are concerned about a sixteen-year-old boy who has been missing for nearly three months.

Lewis, who has links to Southwark, Cambridge and Essex, has been missing from the Thamesmead area since January 14.

Bexley Metropolitan Police Service wrote on X: “Lewis remains #missing, he has connections to #Southwark, #Cambridge and #Essex. Please call 101 if he is sighted.”

Anyone who has seen Lewis or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 101 and quoting 24MIS001482.