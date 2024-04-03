Train users should brace for disruption on the South Western Railway (SWR) network over the next six days due to strikes.

The ASLEF union, which represents train drivers, will launch industrial action on Thursday 4, Friday 5, Saturday 6, Monday 8 and Tuesday, April 9.

There will be disruption across the network including routes from Waterloo to stations outside London including Southampton Central, Reading and Portsmouth Harbour.

Monday, April 8

Strike action will mean a significantly reduced service will run on a limited number of lines.

From Waterloo, trains will only run to Basingstoke, Feltham, Guildford via Woking and Woking.

There will be no trains to stations such as Southampton Central, Portsmouth Harbour, Windsor & Eton Riverside, Reading or Exeter St Davids.

Trains that are running will only do so between 7am and 7pm with no service outside these times.

Customers are advised to only travel if their journeys are “absolutely necessary”.

Thursday, April 4 to Saturday, April 6, and Tuesday, April 9

On these dates, a revised timetable will operate across the SWR network due to a ban on overtime working.

While all lines will be served, customers are advised to check before they travel as late notice cancellations are possible.

A message from South Western Railway

Steve Tyler, South Western Railway’s Performance and Planning Director, said: “Industrial action by the ASLEF union will mean only a significantly reduced service will run on Monday 8 April, so we are asking our customers to only travel if their journeys are absolutely necessary. For essential journeys, customers should check journey planners before setting off.

“The overtime ban on Thursday 4, Friday 5, Saturday 6 and Tuesday 9 April will mean that timetables will be revised. We are asking our customers to check before they travel, right up until they set off, as alterations on the day are possible.

“We are very sorry for the disruption that this industrial action will cause our customers and are very thankful for their continued patience.”