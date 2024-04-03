A brand new Sainsbury’s Local has opened on Camberwell Road offering food, a Costa Coffee Machine and a Click & Collect point.

The supermarket opened the store in February following the success of an outlet on Peckham Road which opened in 2016.

The 3,014 sq ft shop by Burgess Park is based inside a unit below Wyndham Studios, a 59-apartment residential development.

The store is just a ten-minute walk from the M&S on Walworth Road which recently announced its closure after over 100 years of serving local shoppers.

Petition to stop Marks and Spencer Walworth closure launched READ THE ABOVE STORY BY CLICKING ON IT

A Sainsbury’s spokesperson said: “We’re always looking for opportunities to open fantastic new Sainsbury’s stores in great locations and Camberwell Road presented us with a chance to bring Sainsbury’s commitment to providing ‘Good food for all of us’ closer to more customers in South London as part of a modern development on a busy junction.

“We hope the new store will build on the success of our nearby convenience store on Peckham Road, which as proved popular with customers since it opened in 2016.”